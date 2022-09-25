Russian troops launched massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: according to preliminary information, about 10 "arrivals" - RMA
12 445142
On the night of September 25, Zaporozhzhia became the target of a Russian missile attack.
This was stated by Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhia Military Administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"The regional center has again become a target of the enemy. The occupier launched a massive missile attack. According to preliminary information, there were about 10 airstrikes," he said.