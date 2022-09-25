Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed attacks by Russian troops in six settlements, - General Staff

Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Soledar, Vyimka, Kurdyumivka, Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka and Pervomaiske settlements.

This information was published by AFU General Staff, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Thus, the two hundred and fourteenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The occupiers continue to focus their efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. They fire at the positions of our troops along the contact line, conduct aerial reconnaissance, and try to restore lost positions in certain directions.

The enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure and civilian homes. There is a threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders carried out seven missile and 22 air strikes, and more than 67 shelling with MLRS on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of the International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

More than 35 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. Among them are Zaporizhzhia, Ochakiv, Mykolayiv, Myrolyubivka, New York, Belogorivka, Krasnohorivka, Pavlivka, and Mayorsk.

Read more: Armed Forces repulsed attacks of Russian troops near 8 settlements, - General Staff

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy continues shelling from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska of the Chernihiv region and Bachivsk of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Guryiv Kozachok, Dvorichne, Kupyansk and Kucherivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Sloviansk, Koroviy Yar, Bogorodichne, Yarova and Ozerne;

in the Bakhmut direction – Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Opytne, Yakovlivka, Nelipovka, Yuryivka, Bilogorivka, Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Vodyane, Maryinka and Paraskoviyvka.

More than 20 settlements came under shelling from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. In particular, Mykilske, Vugledar, Kurdyumivka, Prechistivka, Shevchenko, Biloghirya, Temyrivka, Vremivka and Olhivske.

More than 25 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Buh direction. In order to conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and launch strikes on civilian infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 30 sorties of UAVs.

Due to the partial mobilization announced by the military and political leadership, the Russian command in the temporarily occupied territories is trying to limit the rights of Russian Armed Forces personnel who signed short-term contracts.

The occupants' units in the Zaporizhzhia direction announced that the term of the contract does not matter, and the time of stay in the combat zone now depends on the decision of the command. In addition, partial mobilization is cited as the reason for delaying vacations and monetary payments, which leads to a significant deterioration in the moral and psychological state in the enemy's units.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 56,300 people, 255 planes, 220 helicopters, 2,262 tanks, 1,361 artillery systems, and 4,807 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Vyimka, Kurdyumivka, Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 26 strikes - it was confirmed that 20 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy and 6 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

Missile troops and artillery struck, in particular, 5 control points, 13 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 3 positions of anti-aircraft missile complexes, 3 systems of missile troops and artillery, among them "Urahan", and 2 warehouses with ammunition. Losses are being verified.