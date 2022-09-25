Russia can use mobilization to strengthen National Guard of Russia units, - British intelligence

The Russian authorities can use the mobilization to strengthen the units of the National Guard with additional forces.

On September 21, well-known Russian nationalist Duma deputy Alexander Khinstein called for extending the partial mobilization of the Russian armed forces to the Russian Federal Guard Service.

"Given the need to suppress growing internal dissent in Russia, as well as operational tasks in Ukraine, the Rosgvardiya is likely to have a special burden," the report noted.

Russian Guard Service units have played an important role in both combat and rear guard in Ukraine and contribute to pseudo-referendums on annexation in the occupied territories.

"The forces are designed to be used for internal security purposes to guarantee the continuity of Putin's regime. They were ill-prepared for the intense fighting they faced in Ukraine," the report said.

