The Russian invaders who have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer casualties. As of the morning of September 25, enemy personnel losses totaled approximately 56,700.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of AFU General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from 24.02 to 25.09 are approximate:

personnel - about 56700 (+400) eliminated,

tanks - 2275 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4,832 (+25) units

artillery systems - 1368 (+7) units

multiple rocket launchers - 328 (+1) units

anti-aircraft defence systems - 171 (+1) units

airplanes - 259 (+4) units, helicopters - 220 (+0) units

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 966 (+10),

cruise missiles - 241 (+1),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tankers - 3701 (+20) units

special equipment - 130 (+4).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being verified," the report says.