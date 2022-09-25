24 hours in Donetsk region: massive shelling of Avdiivka city center. Hit in apartment building in Sviatohirsk, six wounded

That night, the Russians hit civilian targets along the entire front line from Velika Novosilka to Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, the Russians hit Andriivka with an S-300 air defense system in the Velikonovosilkivska community, damaging three houses and a local school, with no casualties.

"Late in the evening, the Russians hit the Krasnohorivska School again. At night, there was another shelling of the city - 1 person was wounded. At night, there were isolated airstrikes in the old and central parts of Avdiivka, in the morning - a massive shelling of the city center. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," - the message says.

Kyrylenko also informs that in the Kramatorsk district the Svyatohirsk community was the most affected. In Sviatohirsk, a projectile hit a multi-story building - 6 people were injured. Also, 2 private houses were damaged in Khrestishchi - there were no victims.

In the Bakhmut district, the Russians fired cluster shells at the Chasovoyarsk community - without casualties.

"The whole of Donetsk region is a war zone. It is dangerous to stay here!" - he appeals to the residents of the region.