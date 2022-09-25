Physical and psychological state of health of released from captivity border guards is difficult, - State Border Service

On September 21, 215 defenders of Ukraine returned from Russian captivity, including 9 border guards who courageously defended Mariupol to the last.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of State Border Service.

As noted, they have already been examined by doctors. Their physical and psychological state of health is grave. After all, each case confirms that the conditions in which the Russian Federation is holding our prisoners of war are horrific and inhumane.

Recovery and rehabilitation of the fighters is carried out entirely at the expense of the state in departmental medical institutions.

The fighters are now provided with appropriate clothing and basic necessities, as well as means of communication. In addition, work is underway to restore their documents and obtain appropriate funds.

