In half year, Russia earned $158 billion from energy resources, while its annual military budget is about $66 billion, - Halushchenko

During half a year of full-scale war, from February 24 to August 24, revenues from Russia’s export of energy resources amounted to $158 billion. For comparison, the military budget of the Russian Federation for 2021 is about $66 billion.

This was pointed out on Facebook by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Victory on the energy front is one of the most important components of victory in the war. After all, it is from the sale of energy carriers (including to Europe) that Russia receives funds for missiles, tanks and heavy artillery, with which it destroys Ukrainian cities and kills our citizens "For half a year of the war, from February 24 to August 24, 2022, revenues from Russia's export of energy resources amounted to $158 billion. For comparison, Russia's military budget for 2021 amounted to about $66 billion," he noted.

The minister is convinced that Ukraine should emphasize this at all venues.

"It is necessary to talk about this publicly with world political leaders and society, because the consequences of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, a possible nuclear disaster provoked by Russia, can affect everyone. And then the numbers in the payments or the price of gasoline will no longer matter," Halushchenko summarized.