Residents of occupied territories will be punished for participating in pseudo-referendums, - Vereshchuk

Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories are advised not to participate in any way in the process of preparing and holding "referendums".

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk stated this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"I strongly recommend to all those who remained in the occupied territory to ignore this process. And in the future to avoid any contact with the occupiers: work in district commissions, or dubious work for a certain fee. It is clear that we would very much not like our people to suffer , they must be warned about this. And we warn: 111-1 part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - precisely for those who are currently participating in the holding of "referendums". According to the law on the legal regime of wartime, referendums are prohibited on the territory of Ukraine. To the organizers these pseudo-referendums are subject to punishment," she emphasized.

Vereshchuk advises residents of the temporarily occupied territories to ignore the "referendum".

"So if they called you or contacted you through means of communication - do not go to the contact and, due to the circumstances, do not provide your data. Especially data, because we know that the enemy is going to use the lists. Even people will not come to the "precincts " - the Russians will simply use the lists and say that they voted "for". We perfectly understand what they are trying to do. If a person does not go to "vote" for the district commission, if he does not participate in a pseudo-referendum - then even if the lists are used, she will not be punished. But if a Ukrainian agrees to voluntary cooperation, of course, such people will be punished," the deputy prime minister added.