A loud explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Just now: a loud explosion in the northern part of Melitopol, on Lomonosova Street. According to preliminary data, a car is on fire. We are collecting detailed information," the message says.

