Situation in Black Sea is now fairly settled, Russian fleet is staying closer to occupied Crimea, OC "South"

The Russian Federation failed to deploy the air defense system they "dreamed of" on Zmiiny Island, so now their naval group is behind Cape Tarkhankut and along the southern coast of occupied Crimea in the so-called "missile security zone".

The head of the joint press center of the operational command "South" Natalia Humeniuk said about this in a comment for "Voice of America", Censor.NET reports.

According to Humeniuk, because of this, the situation in the Black Sea is now "fairly settled", because the Russian naval forces are keeping closer to their positions in the occupied Crimea. "At the ready (in Russia. - Ed.) almost constantly are 3-4 missile carriers, which are equipped with high-precision missiles of the Caliber type, from 20 to 30 units. The tactical and technical characteristics of these missiles allow them to be used throughout the territory of Ukraine, they threaten not only south, and they are highly accurate, which means that they can be applied to very important objects, as has happened more than once," Humeniuk said.

Also, the head of the press center of the "South" command said: "The situation in our area of ​​responsibility is quite tense, because the enemy pulled up very powerful reserves at the time when the counteroffensive was just announced, powerful forces were concentrated in the south of Ukraine in particular."

Read more: We should not listen to Putin’s threats, we must continue to support Ukraine, - Truss

"In addition, the landscape is added: the specifics of the Kherson steppes, an open surface, a very small area of ​​forest land that can be a shelter for troops, and a landscape cut by many canals, rivers and hydraulic structures, so the route of advancement is complicated due to the use of such specific objects. But that's all it cannot stop, since this is our land, our area of ​​responsibility and in peacetime, we navigate and know it very well," Humeniuk said.

Separately, she emphasized that the Armed Forces does not aim to destroy infrastructure facilities: "We are not destroying the infrastructure that we will use later - we are destroying the enemy's plans."

"Currently, Ukraine desperately needs anti-missile defense, not even just anti-aircraft defense, but protection, we need protection from the sky," Humeniuk added and also emphasized the need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for long-range artillery, which, according to her, the Ukrainian military has proven to be able to use effectively.

See also on "Censor.NET": Great Britain provides Ukraine with underwater unmanned drones to detect Russian mines: training of operators is already underway. PHOTO reportage