US warned Russia that use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic consequences for Russian Federation, - Biden’s adviser Sullivan

The US has told the Kremlin directly, privately, at a very high level, that any use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic consequences for Russia, that the United States and its allies would respond decisively.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, adviser to the US president on national security, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

He noted that the USA does not recognize fictitious referendums on the occupied Ukrainian territory and will continue to resolutely support the Ukrainians in their desire to deoccupy their territory.

To the reporter's remark that Russian dictator Putin has never been so cornered as he is now, Sullivan said: "That's true, and it's an issue that we have to take deadly seriously because it's a matter of paramount importance - the possible application nuclear weapons for the first time since World War II".

According to him, the US "directly, privately, at a very high level informed the Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic consequences for Russia, that the United States and our allies would respond decisively."

"And we've said clearly and specifically what that would entail. We've also said publicly that, in principle, the United States will respond decisively if Russia uses nuclear weapons, and that we will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend its country and its democracy," said Sullivan.