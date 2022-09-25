Germany proposes to ban EU citizens from holding positions in Russian state-owned companies, - Süddeutche Zeitung

Germany offers the EU countries to ban their citizens from holding positions in the management of Russian state-owned companies - apparently, drawing conclusions from the example of former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

This is reported by the Süddeutche Zeitung, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

As noted, the editors have a document outlining Berlin's proposals for the next package of sanctions against Russia for the war.

Among other things, it proposes that EU countries ban their citizens from holding positions in the executive bodies or supervisory boards of Russian state-owned companies, arguing that this is "strategic corruption."

In its article, the publication notes that attracting Europeans, in particular former politicians - like ex-chancellor Schröder - to high-paying positions in state-owned companies has been a component of the Kremlin's policy for consolidating political influence in EU countries for years.

It will be recalled that the former leader of Germany, Gerhard Schröder, condemned the invasion of Russia, but did not criticize Putin. This position drew sharp condemnation from the entire political spectrum of Germany.

He also continued to hold lucrative positions at Russian energy giants until public and political pressure forced him to give them up.