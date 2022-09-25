Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Soledar, Vyimka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske and Pavlivka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion at 6:00 p.m. on September 25.

The message states: "The two hundred and fourteenth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The occupiers continue to focus their efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. They fire at the positions of our troops along the contact line, conduct aerial reconnaissance, and try to restore lost positions in certain directions.

The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential areas. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the course of a day, the occupiers launched 4 missile and 7 air strikes, fired more than 24 rocket launchers at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of warfare.

More than 35 settlements were affected by enemy fire. Among them are Kupiansk, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, New York, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, Volodymyrivske, Ochakiv, Mykolaiv, Myroliubivka, Novovoznesensk, Sukhy Stavok and Odesa.

The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska and Bleshnia of the Chernihiv region and Bachivsk, Shalyhine and Seredyna Buda of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Huriiv Kozachok, Stohniy, Udy, Veterynarne and Kupiansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Sloviansk, Koroviia Yar, Bohorodicne, Yarova, Pryshyb and Ozerne;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaytseve, Opytne, Yakovlivka, New York, Mayorsk, Nelipovka, Yuriivka, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Vesele and Verkhniokamianske;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Mariinka and Paraskoviivka.

18 settlements were shelled in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhya directions. In particular, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Novomayorske, Vremivka, Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Shevchenko, Bilohiria, Poltavka, Novosilka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Vremivka, Chervone and Olhivske.

In the South Bug region, more than 38 settlements near the contact line were damaged by artillery and mortar shelling. In particular, Novovoznesensk, Arkhangelsk, Sukhy Stavok, Pervomaiske, Marganets and Nikopol.

For the purpose of conducting reconnaissance, adjusting fire and launching strikes against civilian infrastructure objects, the enemy made up to 60 sorties of UAVs.

In connection with the partial mobilization announced by the Russian military-political leadership, the military commissariats of the Russian Federation have been working around the clock since September 22. Persons who try to evade mobilization are threatened with criminal liability.

In the city of Sevastopol of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about one thousand summonses were handed out to men of draft age. Representatives of the occupying forces assure the mobilized personnel that their service will take place in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region until the end of the term of the so-called "special operation".

The command of the Russian occupying forces directs the new arrivals for the mobilization of servicemen without training to the replenishment of units that have suffered losses, directly to the front line. This significantly affects the decrease in the level of morale and psychological state of enemy servicemen and the quality of their performance of duties.

The skill of our artillerymen was once again confirmed. During September 24 of this year, as a result of the fire impact on enemy facilities in the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia region, about 10 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed in the area of ​​the settlement of Huliaipole, as well as one S-300 air defense system with ammunition storage near the city of Tokmak.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Soledar, Vyimka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske and Pavlivka.

To support the actions of ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 21 strikes. It was confirmed that 14 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy and 7 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were damaged. In addition, air defense units destroyed 2 UAVs of the occupiers in different directions.

During the current day, missile forces and artillery, in particular, hit 6 control points, 11 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, 3 units of missile forces and artillery, 6 warehouses with ammunition, as well as 8 separate important targets.