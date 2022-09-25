If Putin remains in power, there will be no stability in Europe, - Zelensky

If Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power, there will be no stability in Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

When asked whether stability in Europe is possible if Putin remains in power, Zelensky answered: "No."

"I have nothing to add. My opinion: no. We've been watching it for years, we don't see stability," the president said.

He recalled the consequences of the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, at the same time, we see Russia artificially creating other crises, and they are very openly discussing threats to the rest of the world. They have started threatening us with nuclear weapons. Is the world going to depend on one country or one person? The world has to make a decision. We made a decision. We we will not depend on one person who is not a citizen of our country," the president said.