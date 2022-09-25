Air Force destroyed Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and Mi-8 helicopter that came to help

In the sky above the Kherson region, Air Force anti-aircraft fighters destroyed a Russian plane that attacked Ukrainian positions and an enemy helicopter.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On September 25, around 5:00 p.m., units of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "South" air command shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft that attacked our troops in the Kherson region. To rescue the Russian pilot, the occupiers sent a Mi-8 helicopter with a team on board, which was also successfully destroyed by anti-aircraft guns Odesa brigade.

Read more: Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Soledar, Vyimka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske and Pavlivka, - General Staff

As we reported earlier, during the current day, air defense units of the Air Force also shot down two "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions," the message reads.