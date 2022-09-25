Ukraine received NASAMS systems, but they are not enough, - Zelensky

Ukraine received NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems from the United States. But they are still not enough to close the airspace from Russian missiles.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with CBS.

"I want to thank US President Joe Biden and the Congress for the fact that we got NASAMS (anti-aircraft missile systems). These are air defense systems. But, believe me, this is not even close to enough," the Ukrainian president noted.

Also remind, that NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft, and other air targets at low and medium altitudes.

Earlier, on September 16, the Pentagon announced that Ukraine would receive two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

