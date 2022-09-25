During day, occupiers shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region - Lukashuk

As a result of the shelling, private buildings were destroyed, but there were no casualties.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk.

"In the Nikopol district, the enemy fired barrel artillery at Marhanets. Two buildings were partially damaged there. Myrove was also under enemy fire. Two private residential buildings, three utility buildings, and three power lines were hit. There were no casualties," Lukashuk reports.

As noted, in the Synelnykovo district, the occupiers struck Velykomykhailivka and attacked two villages. Fortunately, people were not affected. As a result of the shelling, the power supply was lost in six settlements, and emergency crews have already returned the light to citizens' homes.

Also, today the power supply in the Pokrovsk district disappeared. Three thousand subscribers were left without electricity. It was not related to shelling - it was an emergency situation. Everything is now restored.

Lukashuk thanked DTEK employees for their prompt work.

In the rest of the districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, everything is calm.