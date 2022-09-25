As result of nighttime enemy shelling, three multi-story buildings and water supply network in Mykolaiv were damaged, - Mayor Senkevych

In Mykolaiv, as a result of the night shelling of the Russian occupiers, three residential buildings were damaged, as well as part of a water pipe, which the utility workers will replace on Monday.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on Telegram.

"As a result of today's night shelling, three high-rise buildings were significantly damaged. In all of them, windows and glass were broken by the blast wave and fragments, balconies were mutilated and the entrance doors were damaged," Senkevych wrote.

According to him, 150 windows were blown out in one five-story building, 75 balconies were damaged. "Two elderly people were locked in their apartment. They were helped to get out by rescuers of the State Emergency Service," the mayor said.

He also reported that another five-story building came under fire for the second time. "The windows in it were broken and the OSB plates, which our utility workers used to block the windows after the previous shelling, were distorted. Cars parked in the yards were also cut with debris," Senkevych said.

Private houses were also destroyed to varying degrees. Senkevych also noted that on Sunday morning, the brigades of two Mykolaiv utility companies were working at the sites of shelling, cleaning up the consequences of a rocket hit.

"Regarding the damaged water supply network, today the employees of Mykolaivvodokanal shut off the water supply and pumped water from the funnel formed by the rocket explosion. Tomorrow they will continue repair work and replace part of the damaged pipe," the mayor added.