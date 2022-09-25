Putin knows that after "referendums" negotiations will be impossible, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky reminded that after the so-called "referendums" are held in the occupied territories, negotiations with Russian president Vladimir Putin will become impossible.

Zelensky said this in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The Russian government can officially declare that the 'referendum' is over and announce the results. This will make it impossible to continue any diplomatic negotiations with the president of the Russian Federation, and he knows it very well. I have spoken about this publicly. I think this is a very dangerous signal from president Putin, which tells us that Putin is not going to end this war," he said.

Zelensky emphasized that the occupiers are forcing the residents of the captured territories to come to the pseudo-referendums, and those who do not come, "can turn off the electricity and prevent them from living a normal human life."

In addition, the president reminded that mobilization has been announced in the Russian Federation, and people from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be forced to fight on the side of Russia.