In winter, Russians will fire missiles at our power grid. We all need to survive it, - Zelensky

Winter will be a challenge for Ukraine. Russia can aim its missiles at the country’s power grid.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"We all need to survive this winter. This is the most difficult winter. And I am convinced that if we talk about Ukraine, you can see what is happening. They (Russia. - Ed.) blocked the ports so that our grain would not go to Africa, Asia, and some European countries, to create chaos and famine there. The second crisis created by Russia is an energy crisis. They created it even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The world has no right to listen to Russia's false narratives: they say that because of the war and sanctions, the price of energy carriers is rising - this is not true," Zelensky emphasized.

The President noted that Ukraine is connected to the European network and is ready to help Europe, Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

"Everyone sees that we have a surplus of electricity. We have a well-developed nuclear power. We have 15 power plants, 15 units, and they understood that we will export our electricity to Europe.

This means that there will be a large volume in Europe, but the price will also be different. Therefore, it will not harm the Europeans: the Europeans will be satisfied, and the leaders in Europe know about it," the President emphasized.

However, Russia decided to attack the Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

"Now it (Zaporizhka NPP. - Ed.) has been turned off, six units out of 15 are not working, but there is enough electricity in the country. So we see that 1/3 of our capabilities can work for Europe right now," Zelensky assured.

According to him, the winter will indeed be very difficult. However, as the president emphasized, Ukrainians are not afraid of challenges.

"You see what they're doing! So in the winter, of course, they're going to shoot missiles, and they're going to target our power grid. It's a challenge, but we're not afraid of it! We're going to fight, and we're not going to give up.

They (Russians. - Ed.) mustn't make other countries, the USA and Europe, suffer as well. We are suffering now. We are fighting and giving our lives for the future of democracy and an open world," Zelensky said.