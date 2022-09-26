Explosions rang out in Belgorod region of Russia - rocket launched at Ukraine exploded - social networks

In the city of Shebekino, in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, explosions rang out in the evening of September 25. The missile probably detonated during launch.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by local Telegram channels.

"They write that it was loud in Shebekino," the mass media noted.

It is assumed that the sounds of explosions were heard as a result of the detonation of a rocket, which the Russian occupiers probably tried to launch toward Ukraine.

In addition, the Telegram channel indicated that a similar situation with self-destruction of a projectile has happened not for the first time.

So far, the Russian Federation has not officially commented on the information about the explosions in the Belgorod region.

See more: Russian customs terminal is on fire on border with Belgorod region. PHOTO