During September 25, 43 occupiers, 3 tanks and 5 warehouses were destroyed in southern direction, - OC "South"

The Operational Command "South" has published the operational situation in the south of Ukraine for September 25.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on Facebook of the Command.

The report states: "The situation in the operational zone in the South Buz direction is stable, but controlled.

The adversary is looking for various options in attempts to oppose our active actions. Near Arkhangelsk, a subversive-reconnaissance group of up to 10 people tried to check the strength of our positions. As a result of the battle, he suffered losses and retreated.

Along the line of potential advance of our units, mines are laid with anti-personnel and anti-tank mines.

To ensure the possibility of raising reserves and supplies, including from the temporarily occupied Crimea, he does not stop trying to arrange new crossings, in particular in the Kakhovka direction.

The enemy uses both aviation and kamikaze drones to continue the shelling with rocket artillery and mortar weapons of our positions and rear areas with civilians. Conducts aerial reconnaissance using unmanned spies. One of them was destroyed while performing tasks in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

Nikopolshchyna again suffered from heavy artillery. Several private buildings were damaged out of dozens of shells fired in Myrove and Marhanets communities. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

In the Mykolayiv region, an attempt to make another kamikaze drone attack of the Shahid-136 type was intercepted by air defense forces. The drone was destroyed in the air over an open area. Without destruction and human losses.

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile brigade in the Berislav district of the Kherson region. To rescue the Russian pilot, the occupiers sent a Mi-8 helicopter, which was also successfully destroyed by our anti-aircraft guns.

Our aircraft fired 9 strikes at the enemy, and missile and artillery units carried out 310 fire missions, as part of which strikes were practiced in the area of concentration of enemy weapons and equipment in the Beryslav region, fire control of the Antoniv bridge was strengthened, and the use of alternative traffic at the crossing in the Nova Kakhovka area was made impossible.

It is also confirmed that the enemy army has lost 43 tanks, 3 tanks, a self-propelled gun, and 9 units of armored vehicles.

Five ammunition depots were destroyed in Bezymenne, Ternovy Pody, Kalynivka, and Kinburnska Kosa.

The ship formation of the enemy fleet in the Black Sea - without changes in the maneuvering area, composition, tasks, and threats. The same 4 carriers of 28 "Caliber" are ready to strike all over the territory of Ukraine.

The threat of missile strikes and the launch of kamikaze drones remains relevant both from the sea, from the air, and from temporarily occupied land. The enemy does not stop the practice of insidious shelling of peaceful settlements in the rear areas, so actions following alarm signals must be clear and quick. Do not expose yourself to danger, obey the restrictions of martial law. Be vigilant and deliberate in receiving and disseminating information so as not to target the enemy, spread panic, and support and assist the Defense Forces."