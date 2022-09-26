USA has action plan in case of use of nuclear weapons by Russian Federation, - Blinken

The administration of US President Joe Biden has a plan for how to act in the event of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

This was reported by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on CBS, Censor.NET reports.

Blinken declined to share specifics, but noted that "we have spoken very clearly with the Russians, publicly and privately, to stop talking about nuclear weapons."

According to him, it is not known whether anyone in the Kremlin will say "no" to Russian President Vladimir Putin if he decides to launch nuclear weapons.

"Usually there is no one who has the ability or desire to speak truth to power. And in part, I think, Russia got into the mess it's in now because there's no one in the system who can effectively tell Putin what he's doing wrong," Blinken said.

