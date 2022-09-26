Putin will not accept any defeat in Ukraine, - President of Finland Niinisto
The Finnish president said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET informs.
"He put everything in. He is a fighter, so it is very difficult to imagine how he accepts any defeat, and this certainly makes the situation very critical," the Finnish president explained.
According to Niinisto, the Russian president is disappointed with the situation in Ukraine after the events of 2014.
"This frustration was building. He decided to solve it now, one way or another," Niinisto said.
According to him, the invasion of Ukraine reduced the activity of the Russian Federation near Finland.
"We haven't seen any signs of increased Russian activity near Finland. Now Putin seems to have an added headache in Ukraine. Our borders are calmer now than they have been in a long time," Niinisto said.