Erdogan will continue negotiations with Putin and Zelensky. Goal is to organize bilateral meeting, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu emphasizes the importance of concluding a "just peace" between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu.

"President Erdogan will continue negotiations with Putin and Zelensky. Our goal is to organize a meeting between the two leaders to make decisions at the level of heads of state. The whole world is paying for the consequences of this war," the minister emphasized.

He emphasized the importance of concluding a "just peace".

"The currently occupied lands are the lands of Ukraine," the Turkish minister added.

