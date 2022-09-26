Readiness to respond and overcome consequences of nuclear disaster or use of nuclear weapons will be tested in Moldova

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, noted that state services have been instructed to consider measures in the event of a nuclear disaster or the potential use of nuclear weapons.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Pravda".

Maja Sandu noted that currently, the risk of using nuclear weapons is unlikely, but it is impossible to completely exclude it, therefore the Supreme Security Council recommended the government check readiness to respond and overcome the consequences.

The Security Council also recommended starting a campaign to inform the population about means of protection in the event of a nuclear disaster.

