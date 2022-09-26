Organizers of pseudo-referendums in Donetsk region and Luhansk region were notified of suspicion, - Prosecutor General’s Office

On September 23, 2022, the leaders of the pseudo-republics "LPR" and "DPR" began a staged demonstration of their will to join the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the Russian Federation after a short preparation.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk and Luhansk regional prosecutor's offices, the pseudo-chairmen of the "central election commissions" of the "DPR" and "LPR", the head of the "public chamber of the DPR", one of the organizers of the "public headquarters of the referendum of the LPR" were informed of the suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and in collaborative activities (Article 110, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As he notes, they are the central figures in holding pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the investigation, in September 2022, a resident of the city of Makiivka, as the head of the "public chamber", held a meeting, as a result of which he approved and sent to the so-called "head of the DPR" an appeal regarding the holding of a pseudo-referendum, and also spoke on this topic in media controlled by the occupiers.

Another suspect is the pseudo-head of the Central Committee of the DPR, in compliance with the fake law "On the referendum of the DPR on the question of joining the Russian Federation with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation", developed the procedure for conducting illegal voting in the period of September 23-27, 2022 and managed the creation of 25 "territorial election commissions" and "precincts", including on the territory of the aggressor state.

"In July 2022, the "advisor to the head of the LPR" held a meeting of the so-called "public chamber of the LPR". With her participation, the "public headquarters of the referendum" was created. The main goal of the "staff" is to ensure demonstrative participation of the population in the occupation in the pseudo-referendum.

In particular, active work was carried out to form pro-Russian views among people, campaigning activities were carried out to incline them to "vote", materials were distributed with appeals to participate in an illegal referendum," the report says.

Another suspect - the pseudo-head of the "CEC of the LPR" during the short-term preparation for the staged demonstration of will, the pseudo-head of the "CEC of the LPR" formed "territorial election commissions", adopted the procedure for their financing from the "budget of the LPR", determined the list of documents necessary for participation in the "referendum" and the procedure "voting", including by visiting residents at their place of residence.

She also determined control measures by representatives of the power bloc "LPR" over the conduct of the pseudo-referendum. Representatives of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR" and "people's militia of the LPR" were present at each "polling station".