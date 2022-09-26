In West, some are in favor of continuing war in order to weaken Russia, but Ukraine will suffer main damage, - Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

There are those in the West who support the continuation of the war on the territory of Ukraine, as this could weaken Russia.

As Censor.NET informs this with reference to Anadolu.

During his visit to Japan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that "some actors in the West are in favor of continuing the war to weaken Russia."

"These actors believe that the continuation of the war will weaken Russia. However, the fact is that Ukraine will suffer the main damage," Çavuşoğlu said.

According to the minister, the world is in a "period of uncertainty", and Russia's war on the territory of Ukraine "shakes the balance of power in the world and increases the contradictions between the leading states".

Read more: Erdogan will continue negotiations with Putin and Zelensky. Goal is to organize bilateral meeting, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey