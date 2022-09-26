West must treat Russia with respect - Putin

Russian dictator Putin believes that the West should respect the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BELTA.

"Europe, if it has quieted down (I am not talking about those across the ocean), let them think. I have already told them three times that their future is with us. Together with Russia, where there is everything they need. And they have what we can buy from them. What else do they need? You just have to make responsible decisions. They don't want - they don't have to," said the self-proclaimed "president" of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko.

At the same time, Putin, commenting on Lukashenko's words, called on the West to treat Russia with respect.

"Treat us (Russia. - Ed.) with respect," Putin said.

Read more: Erdogan will continue negotiations with Putin and Zelensky. Goal is to organize bilateral meeting, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey