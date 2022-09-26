Putin’s threats should be taken seriously, but EU will continue to provide military support to Ukraine, - Borrell

The EU must take seriously Putin’s threats that he may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

He said the war had reached a "dangerous moment".

"Of course, this is a dangerous moment, because the Russian army has been cornered, and Putin's reaction - the threat of using nuclear weapons - is very bad," Borrell emphasized.

Earlier, Putin said his country had "various weapons of destruction" and would "use all available means," adding: "I'm not bluffing."

"When people say it's not a bluff, you have to take them seriously," Borrell emphasized.

He dismissed concerns that arms supplies to the EU were running out and said the EU should continue to provide military support to Ukraine, as well as economic sanctions against President Putin and his allies and conduct diplomatic activities.

