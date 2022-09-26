Occupiers launched rocket attack on Pervomaisk: 15-year-old girl was killed

Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Pervomaisk in the Kharkiv region, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

The mayor of the city, Mykola Baksheev, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The civil infrastructure of the community was damaged as a result of the rocket attack. We do not report the location of the impact! Do not post photos and videos of the impact. We are waiting for more accurate information about the consequences. Keep calm. If possible, take shelter or use the two-wall rule," the city leader said.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubiv, noted that in Pervomaisk, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on a civilian infrastructure object.

"In addition, there is damage to critical infrastructure and 2 private houses have been completely destroyed. Information about the injured is being clarified. We ask the residents of the region and Kharkiv not to ignore the alarm signals!" he noted.

Later, Synehubiv added that a 15-year-old child died as a result of a rocket attack.

"Unfortunately, a 15-year-old girl died from a rocket attack in Pervomaisk. The Russian occupiers insidiously attacked civilian infrastructure during the day. Another child's life was cut short by these inhumans. Every war crime will be punished!" he writes.