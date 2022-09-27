Kremlin is preparing to send Ukrainians from captured territories to war, - ISW

The authorities of the Russian Federation may announce the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine around October 1. This is necessary in order to forcibly send Ukrainian citizens to the war against the Armed Forces as part of the autumn conscription campaign.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

If that happens, the Kremlin is likely to order the Russian Defense Ministry to include Ukrainian civilians in occupied and recently annexed Ukrainian territories in the Russian conscription cycle, expanding forced mobilization to fight against Ukraine, analysts say.

At the same time, the Kremlin is trying to remove serious problems from reality during its "partial mobilization", but its narratives are unlikely to reassure Russians, who can see the real mistakes around them, according to ISW.

The Kremlin's efforts to appease the Russian population have so far been unsuccessful, with protests taking place in at least 35 localities on September 25 and at least 10 localities on September 26.

The Kremlin is carrying out the announced reserve partial mobilization, as if it were partial military duty, increasing public discontent, analysts emphasize.

