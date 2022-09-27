AFU destroyed enemy barge and three "Pantsyr-S1" in Kherson region, - OC "South"

The situation in the southern operational zone is steadily tense, but under control. There were no changes in the composition of the forces and the position of the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

As noted, the occupying forces continue to shell our positions and front-line territorial communities with various types of weapons. During the day, 4 airstrikes and 1 missile strike were carried out.

Marhanets again found itself under the fire of heavy artillery. A private garage was destroyed, and a civilian was injured.

It is also noted that the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with an air-launched Kh-59 missile. Aiming at the airport, he destroyed the facility's infrastructure. Due to significant damage to the airfield and equipment, its further use as intended is impossible. There are no victims or victims.

"The enemy directed another attack of kamikaze drones on the Odesa region. All three aggressor drones were destroyed by air defense forces," the report says.

According to the data of OC "South", our aircraft made 10 strikes on the enemy, in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolayiv region, the enemy unmanned reconnaissance aircraft "Orlan-10" was destroyed.

"Missile and artillery units executed 250 fire missions. In the Kherson and Berislav districts, 4 enemy weapons and equipment and 4 warehouses with ammunition were hit. Another barge in the Kherson area was destroyed by the occupiers with the hope of establishing communication between the banks of the Dnipro. Fire control was also carried out on air defense positions, and on the attempts of the occupiers to restore the carrying capacity of the bridge in Nova Kakhovka," the message says.

Confirmed losses of the enemy are 77 rockets, 6 tanks, 5 howitzers, including self-propelled "Msta-S", 3 anti-aircraft gun-missile complexes "Pantsir-S1" and 14 units of armored vehicles.

The ship grouping of the enemy fleet has not changed in composition, navigation area and threats: 4 missile carriers, 1 of which is a submarine, keep 28 "Calibers" at the ready.