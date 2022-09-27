This morning, three "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones that attacked Odesa were destroyed - Air Force

Today, September 27, around 8 o’clock in the morning, three of the three "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones that attacked Odesa were destroyed by the air defense of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, servicemen of all Defense Forces of Ukraine are looking for effective methods of countering barrage ammunition and are gaining more and more experience in destroying kamikaze drones.

As reported, 4 kamikaze drones were destroyed during the day of September 26.

