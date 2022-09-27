395 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 776 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Prosecutor General's Office.
"On September 26, a 13-year-old girl was killed as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region. It became known that in early April, as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Rubizhne, Luhansk region, three children were killed. On September 26, as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops in the city of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, a 13-year-old girl," the report says.
Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 401, Kharkiv - 231, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhzhia - 47, Dnipropetrovsk - 26.
These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.