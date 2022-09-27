State enterprise in Russian Federation buys iodine against background of Kremlin’s nuclear threats. PHOTO

The Russian state-owned enterprise "Pharmzakhist" purchased potassium iodine for 5 million rubles.

The corresponding tender was announced by the Pharmzakhist research and production center of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, Censor.NET informs.

The purchase is urgent: it was announced on September 26, it should end on the 30th.

The website states that this company purchases iodine annually, but no emphasis was placed on this.

The previous amount of tenders was approximately the same amount - 3.2 million rubles at the current exchange rate.

