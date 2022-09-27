Russian serviceman who raped woman during occupation of Kyiv region has been informed of suspicion. PHOTO

The SBI employees reported the suspicion to a serviceman of the 37th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade from Russian Buryatia. He is accused of sexual violence and other violations of the laws and customs of war stipulated by international treaties.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Bureau of Investigation.

It was established that in March 2022, during the occupation of the Kyiv region, a serviceman sexually assaulted a fifty-year-old local woman.

The pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

"According to operational information, the location of the rapist was last recorded in the Kharkiv region, when he was fleeing from the Armed Forces," the SBI added.

