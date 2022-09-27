If Russia strikes Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the West will not intervene, - Medvedev

Former President of Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev expects that NATO countries will not intervene in the event of a nuclear attack on Ukraine.

He thinks about this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Let's imagine that Russia is forced to use the most formidable weapon against the Ukrainian regime, which has committed a large-scale act of aggression, which is dangerous for the very existence of our state. I believe that NATO will not directly intervene in the conflict even under such a schedule. After all, the security of Washington, London, Brussels for the North Atlantic Alliance is much more important than the fate of Ukraine, which no one needs, which is dying, even if it is abundantly provided with various weapons," Medvedev fantasizes.

He believes that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western allies is just business.

"No more. Transoceanic and European demagogues are not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse. Therefore, they will swallow the use of any weapon in the current conflict," he suggests.