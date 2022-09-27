Armed Forces liberated Kupiansk-Vuzlovy - one of largest railway logistics interchanges in Kharkiv region, - RMA

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubiv, confirmed the liberation of the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy from the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"For them (the occupiers. - Ed.) there were several fundamental and important directions - Izium, the so-called Izium hill. This is the path through which they directed their equipment to the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and strengthened their military presence there. And, of course, Kupiansk-Vuzlovy is one of the largest logistical and railway junctions in the territory of Kharkiv region. From the first hours of the full-scale war, it was occupied and the enemy defended and held it quite strongly. Thanks to a successful military operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured this settlement and are in full de facto control him", - said the head of RMA.

According to Synehubiv, every meter of Ukrainian territory is liberated "with difficulty, because the enemy does not retreat."

"He is trying to regroup, withdrawing reserves. Every such success is a feat of our military," - the head of the regional administration.

