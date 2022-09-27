After announcement of mobilization, about 10,000-11,000 Russians arrive in Georgia every day

After Russia’s announcement of military mobilization, about 10-11 thousand Russians (which is twice as many as usual) arrive in Georgia through the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint every day.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty, this was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Homelauri.

Homelauri claims that the increase in the number of Russians arriving from Russia does not exceed 40-45%. He also called on the Georgian opposition to decide on the demands: whether Russians should be banned from entering Georgia, or whether they should be allowed in so that they do not go to war in Ukraine.

A little earlier today, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Ossetia announced that in Russia, a military commissar mobilization point will be deployed in the near future at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint, through which Russians leave en masse after the announcement of mobilization.

Previously, Russian citizens heading to Georgia were allowed to cross the border at the "Verkhniy Lars" checkpoint on foot, despite the fact that the border crossing is not intended for this. The decision was made due to a huge traffic jam of cars that had accumulated while waiting to cross the border.

Read more: Occupiers began to "mobilize" people in Mariupol, - City Council