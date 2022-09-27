Less than 6% of the territory of Kharkiv region remains temporarily occupied, - RMA

Less than 6% of the territories of the Kharkiv region remain occupied by the Russian invaders.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Another 6% of our region remains temporarily occupied. Currently, it is a little less," the head of the RMA said.

Synehubov reminded that the Russians continue to shell the Kharkiv region, in particular Kupiansk. Over the past day, 9 people died, and 5 people were injured.

