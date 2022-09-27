UN mission has not yet reached places where Ukrainian prisoners are held - head of the mission, Bogner

At the same time, specialists of the mission freely visited places of the internment of Russian prisoners in Ukraine.

Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine (UNHRM), reported this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"During the reporting period, our human rights specialists had unhindered access to the places of the internment of prisoners of war in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. On the other hand, we were not granted confidential access to the places of the internment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the territory controlled by the armed forces of the Russian Federation or by armed groups," Bogner said.

The head of the mission also reported that the information received by the Mission indicates that there are serious health and safety risks for Ukrainian defenders who are in Russian captivity.

"They are subjected to cruel treatment. In addition, their dignity is also humiliated. Such treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is systematic both in the occupied territories and in the places of internment in the Russian Federation," she concluded.

