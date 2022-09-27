Enemy Su-25 aircraft was destroyed in sky over Kherson region, - Air Force

The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in the sky over the Kherson region.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported this during a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to "UP".

"From the most pleasant news - in addition to three drones, just a few hours ago, at around 01:30 p.m., another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian invaders was shot down. It happened in the Kherson region," he noted.

