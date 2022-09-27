Belarus is probably preparing to receive military echelons from Russian Federation, - monitoring group

Belarus is very likely preparing to receive military echelons from Russia.

This is reported by the "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group with reference to the data of the "Belarus Railway Association", Censor.NET informs.

So, for example, it is carried out:

- inspection of loading (unloading) places at railway stations with the involvement of officials of Belarusian railway branches and COMC commandant offices (military communications service of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation);

- repair of loading and unloading platforms (if necessary), as well as preparation of car approaches to loading and unloading places at stations;

- securing unloading of shunting locomotives at railway stations;

- development of schedules for the movement of military echelons on the BRW (after providing a plan for military rail transportation), etc.

"All these actions may indicate preparations for the reception of military echelons from the Russian Federation," the monitoring group emphasized.

