EU does not under any circumstances recognize pseudo-referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian Federation is trying to repeat the events of 2014 and the scenario in Crimea and is holding fake referendums in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, even though its troops do not control the entire territory.

Luc-Pierre Devin, deputy director of the European External Action Service for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said this during hearings at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"At the same time, Russia is again threatening Ukraine with nuclear weapons and even used the platform of the UN General Assembly for this purpose last week. It is obvious that all those involved in the holding of the "referendums" will be held accountable. This will be a reason for additional restrictive measures," Devin stressed.

He noted that further EU sanctions against the Russian Federation will include new restrictions on export-import operations, will cover new sectors of the economy and expand current sectoral restrictions, as well as supplement the sanctioned list of individuals and companies that will be included, including those involved in the organization of fake referendums.

Read more: EU will introduce sanctions for involvement in pseudo-referendums, - Stano

"They held a similar "referendum" in Crimea in 2014 and considered Crimea to be part of Russia. Of course, we do not recognize this in any way. But, note, since the beginning of Russia's aggressive war, Ukraine has already struck targets in Crimea. So I don't think it's necessary to further escalate the rhetoric around this issue and around Russia's nuclear threats. The discussion of this topic is already quite active among the nuclear powers," said Devin.

Also remind, that on September 20, the Russian-appointed occupation officials of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions announced that from September 23 to 27, "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation will be held in the occupied territories.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Kremlin will use the falsified results of these sham referendums to illegally annex all Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and will likely also declare unoccupied parts of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions as part of Russia. Analysts are convinced that the Kremlin's annexation plans are primarily aimed at a domestic audience; Putin is likely hoping to improve Russia's military formation capabilities by urging Russians to voluntarily go to war to "protect" Russia's newly claimed territories.

On September 23, representatives of the Russian occupation administrations in the territories of eastern and southern Ukraine announced the start of "referendums".

The "Group of Seven" has already condemned the holding of "referendums" in the occupied Ukrainian territories, promising to introduce additional sanctions.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that fake "referendums" and hybrid "mobilization" will not change anything for the Russian Federation.