American giant Emerson is selling its Russian business, - company’s statement

In fiscal year 2021, the Russian market accounted for approximately 1.5% of Emerson’s total sales.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's statement.

"On September 27, an agreement was concluded on the sale of Emerson's Russian business, including Metran's manufacturing subsidiary and Emerson LLC, which was engaged in the organization of Metran's sales and service in Russia, to the local management," the statement said.

American company Emerson, which is a world leader in the field of industrial automation. In May 2022, the company's management announced its withdrawal from the Russian business and the study of strategic options for the sale of Metran.