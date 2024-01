On Tuesday, September 27, the Russian occupiers shelled Sloviansk, the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Sloviansk RMA, Vadym Liakh, reported this on Facebook.

"We are under fire again. Private houses on Ryleeva and Valkovska Streets were damaged. Fortunately, there were no victims," Liakh wrote.

