Ukraine has completely banned export of goods to Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the resolution "On the prohibition of the export of goods from Ukraine to the customs territory of the Russian Federation". The Government made the relevant decision at a meeting on September 27.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

"The resolution is intended to prohibit the export of goods under foreign economic contracts, the trade or destination country of which is the Russian Federation, outside the customs territory of Ukraine. The resolution will be in effect until the day of termination or abolition of martial law and cessation of the Russian Federation's use of unfriendly actions against Ukraine," the message reads.

According to the government's forecasts, such a decision will not have negative economic consequences. After all, according to statistics, for the period from March to June 2022, the export of Ukrainian goods to the territory of the Russian Federation amounted to only 4.2 million dollars. It was mostly ferrous metal products worth $4.189 million and chemical products worth $57.2 thousand. For comparison: only in January 2022, Ukrainian enterprises exported $250 million worth of goods to the Russian Federation.

"In addition, the export embargo will help Ukrainian companies that had contractual obligations to entities of the Russian Federation to establish legal clarity on the issue of non-fulfillment of contracts. And now they will be able to concentrate their activity on other markets," the Ministry of Economy added.

