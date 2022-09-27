Almost 800 more Azov residents, including more than 40 women, are in captivity, - "Azov"

About 800 Azov residents remain in Russian captivity, including more than 40 women, including pregnant women.

As Censor.NET informs, Olha Kravchenko, the head of the department for work with prisoners and their families of the "Azov" patronage service, informed the "Suspilne" broadcast about this.

"In the prisoners who got out, we saw almost 90% of the extreme stage of anorexia, moral and psychological exhaustion, in such a stage that we were simply shocked...

Wounds - obsolete shrapnel and gunshot wounds in a severely neglected form, because there was no proper treatment either in Azovstal or in captivity. Boys and girls will have all the fragments inside their bodies, which need to be operated on. There are injuries: severed tendons and loss of eyesight."

When asked whether pregnant women in captivity are given adequate medical support, Olha answered that it is not a question of her and they should be transported to the controlled territory.

Watch more: "Azov" fighters hide 6 invaders who were abandoned by Russian command in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

The patronage service distributed all fighters to medical facilities. Currently, they are working on diagnostics, because there are many hidden and undetected diseases. None of those returned from captivity were sent home because all of them absolutely need medical treatment.

According to Kravchenko, there are many elderly people in captivity who, in addition to combat injuries, also have chronic diseases.

We can see a big difference in the state of health of captured soldiers between the first exchange - 3 months ago, and the second - on September 21.

The UN mission and the Red Cross should have access to Ukrainian prisoners, but this is not happening, because the Russian side does not allow them.

"We inform everyone who applies to our service for information about relatives in captivity that we cannot currently interview returned soldiers from captivity because the boys are not yet ready for questioning. We are at such a stage now that we can only listen to what they say. When we ask questions, the fighters disappear and say they don't remember."