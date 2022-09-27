Enemy attacks were repelled near 10 populated areas of Donbas , - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. 09/27/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! 216 days of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on holding the captured territories, attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. He fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line conducts aerial reconnaissance, and in some areas tries to restore lost positions. The enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential buildings. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy carried out 2 missiles and 6 air strikes, carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of warfare. More than 15 settlements were damaged by enemy fire. In particular, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Poltavka and Mariinka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Mykhailove, Sosnivka, and Starosillia of the Chernihiv region and Prohody and Nova Huta of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Veterynarne, Udy, Vovchansk, Hoptivka, and Strilecha settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Holubi Ozera, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Dvorichne, Dronivka, Zakitne and Minkivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Yakovlivka, New York and Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Berdychi, Opytne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivka direction – Yehorivka, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Bogoiavlenka and Pavlivka.

More than 20 settlements were shelled in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Among them are Novosilka, Stepnohirsk, Shevchenko, Novopil, Vremivka, Poltavka and Uspenivka.

More than 35 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the South Buh direction. In order to conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire and strike at civil infrastructure objects, the enemy carried out more than 50 UAV sorties, in particular, the Iranian-made "Shahed-136".

To replenish personnel losses, the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation is trying to organize the forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Mayorsk, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vyiimka, Spirne, Pervomaiske, and Kamianka.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes. It was confirmed that 7 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy and 3 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were damaged. In addition, our air defense units destroyed 1 Su-25 aircraft and 5 UAVs of various types.

Missile troops and artillery hit 5 control points, up to 15 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 2 air defense positions, and 3 ammunition warehouses. Losses are being verified.

Let's keep our weapons strong! We believe in victory! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

